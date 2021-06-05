National

Healthcare, social protections, job creation need boost: Gangwar

Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar. File   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said there is a need for greater support to healthcare systems, social protections and job creation to counter the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Gangwar was addressing the virtual meeting of Non-Aligned Movement Labour Ministers under the 109th session of the International Labour Conference on Friday evening.

He “reiterated India’s commitment towards making all possible efforts to counter the impact of the pandemic, and emerge stronger”, a Labour Ministry statement on Saturday said.

Mr. Gangwar said the world had seen loss of lives and livelihoods, slowing down of economics and adverse impact on entire sections of society, particularly the vulnerable sections.

“He said, there is need to ensure better support to the healthcare systems, social protection and employment generation. Governments are required to deal with the pandemic and provide an effective response at policy levels, to balance business continuity, income security and above everything, well-being of all, he added,” the statement said.

He said India had administered 223 million vaccine doses so far under its COVID-19 vaccination drive. He said there was a need to develop a new approach towards the style of work, given the extraordinary changes in the past year.

“Use of digital platforms has posed challenges but also provided more opportunities,” the Ministry said.


