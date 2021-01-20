Health team rushed to Lakshadweep after first case of COVID-19

Lakshadweep has reported its first case of COVID-19 on January 18, said the Health Ministry on Tuesday with the Ministry now rushing a multi-disciplinary team to the island.

``The team comprises experts drawn from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, National Institute of Virology, Pune and Regional Office of Ministry of Health. The team shall assist UT Administration in COVID-19 containment activities,’’ said the Ministry.

``The index case is a traveler who had come to Lakshadweep from Kochi, Kerala on 4th January 2021 by a ship. The case had reported to hospital with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 and was tested positive,’’ said the Ministry in its release.

It added that initially 31 primary contacts of the index case have been traced and quarantined of which 14 have now been found to be positive and have been isolated.

`` A total of 56 contacts of positive cases detected so far have also been traced and quarantined. The UT Administration has initiated disinfection procedures and intensive risk-communication activity has been operationalized,’’ said the Ministry.