Health Secretary appointed as chairperson of Committee B at 75th World Health Assembly

May 25, 2022 02:39 IST

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has been appointed as the chairperson of the Committee B at the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA).

The Committee B primarily discusses administrative and financial matters of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Each year, the World Health Assembly has a long and complex list of health challenges and responses to review and the Assembly functions through two committees -- A and B.

The Committee A meet to debate technical and health matters. It has listed critical issues to discuss during the 75th WHA including pandemic preparedness and response, amendment in International Health Regulations 2005, WHO work in health emergency, Global Strategy for HIV, TB, Viral hepatitis and eradication of polio, Immunisation agenda 2030, Infection prevention and control and human resources for health etc., said the Ministry of Health.

This year, the Committee B will discuss and prepare report on many important issues which includes health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory including east Jerusalem and in the occupied Syrian Golan, budget for WHO for the year 2022-23, prevention of sexual exploitation, WHO reforms, Global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property, audit report of WHO, Global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property and intergovernmental organizations issues.