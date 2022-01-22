Health secretaries to meet EC on Saturday

Special Correspondent

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and health secretaries of poll-bound States are scheduled to meet with the Election Commission on Saturday, a Health Ministry official has confirmed.The Ministry on Friday also issued a clarification that no data has leaked from Co-WIN portal and the entire data of residents is safe and secure on the digital platform. The statement was issued after reports of an alleged leak in Co-WIN portal.It was also clarified that while the Health Ministry would enquire into the substance of the news, prima facie the assertion was not correct, as Co-WIN collected neither the address of the person nor the RT-PCR test results for COVID-19 vaccination.