Health Mission led to improved indices: Ministry

NEW DELHI

23 March 2021 18:16 IST

18,779 personnel engaged in 2019-20, MMR, IMR declined, says Health Ministry

Implementation of the National Health Mission (NHM) in 2019-20 led to the engagement of 18,779 additional human resources (specialists, staff nurses, doctors, paramedics etc.) and further strengthening of the public health system which enabled effective and coordinated COVID-19 response, the Health Ministry noted in a release issued on Tuesday.

It said the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of the progress under NHM (2019-20) including accelerated decline in Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), Under Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) and Total Fertility Rate (TFR).

The Ministry has noted that MMR in India has declined by 443 points from 556 per one lakh live births in 1990 to 113 in 2016-18. “A decline of 80% has been achieved in MMR since 1990, which is higher than the global decline of 45%,” it said.

It added that as per Sample Registration System (SRS), TFR in India declined from 2.3 in 2013 to 2.2 in the year 2018. The National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4, 2015-16) also recorded a TFR of 2.2. The percentage annual compound rate of decline in TFR during 2013-2018has been observed as 0.89%.

Further in the year 2019, malaria cases and deaths declined by 21.27% and 20% respectively as compared to 2018 while incidence of TB per 1,00,000 population has been reduced from 234 in 2012 to 193 in 2019. The mortality due to TB per 1,00,000 populations for India reduced from 42 in 2012 to 33 in 2019.

The Health Ministry added that the national target of sustaining case fatality rate (CFR) to less than 1% was achieved. The case fatality rate on account of dengue in 2019 was 0.1%.