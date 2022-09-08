Health Ministry working on bettering CGHS, says Mandaviya

₹64,000 crore under PM-ABHIM have been sanctioned

The Union Health Ministry is working on several fronts to improve the services being provided under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) to its beneficiaries, said Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday after inaugurating a CGHS Wellness Centre in Silchar virtually.

The Union Health Minister added that the grievance redressal by daily monitoring in mission mode, expediting bill reimbursements, expanding network of private hospital empanelment and other steps have led to quick reimbursements and a decrease in pendency of such cases.

In his address the Minister said that the Government of India has taken several steps to boost the health infrastructures in the country. ₹64,000 crore under PM-ABHIM (Prime Minister- Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission), ₹15,000 crore under ECRP-I and ₹23,000 crore under ECRP-II have been approved for strengthening health infrastructure in the States.