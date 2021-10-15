National

Health ministry urges DoPT for filling up of vacant posts

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to the DoPT, has highlighted the unfilled posts in the Health Ministry   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union health ministry has requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), for an early and timely action to fill up the vacancies in nine senior posts, stating that this has put it under "acute stress" as it is required to put in extra efforts to ensure full preparedness across the country even though the COVID-19 pandemic is declining.

In a letter to Deepti Umashankar, Establishment Officer and Additional Secretary, DoPT, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has highlighted the unfilled posts in the grades of additional secretary, joining secretary, director and deputy secretary under the Central Staffing Scheme and of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) in the Ministry of Health.

"I would like to say that a number of vacancies still persist, while a few more posts have fallen vacant or are likely to fall vacant soon.

"You are aware that even though the pandemic of COVID-19 is declining, we cannot let our guard down. At this crucial juncture, the Ministry of Health is required to put in extra efforts to ensure full preparedness across the country. Vacant positions of one Joint Secretary and eight DS/Directors have put this Ministry under acute stress. It is therefore requested that an early and timely action may be taken to fill up the existing vacancies and also the vacancies arising in the coming weeks," he said in the letter on October 13.

In the letter, Mr. Bhushan also mentioned the names of the eight officers who have moved out of the Ministry either on study leave or due to promotion or repatriation.

This is the second such letter to the DoPT seeking filling up of vacant posts. The first one was written on August 12.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Pragya Thakur, out on bail on health grounds, seen playing kabaddi in latest video

Actor, activist G.K. Govind Rao passes away

President Kovind interacts with troops of Army's Northern Command in J&K

Coal India halts supply to non-power users, hitting industry

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raises concern over J&K targeted killings

Delhi records minimum temperature of 18.6 degree C

JCO among two Army personnel killed in J&K encounter

PM pays tributes to former president A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

PM greets people on Vijaya Dashami

Morning Digest | PM Modi to dedicate 7 new defence companies to the nation today; multiple attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh leaves 4 dead, and more

Surgical strike sent strong message to world on terror: Amit Shah

India-U.S. Financial Dialogue includes new focus on climate change

AAP terms as 'dictatorship' Centre's decision to increase BSF jurisdiction in Punjab, other States

Coal crisis | Centre's responsibility to supply coal to states on time, says Rajasthan Minister

Carry out just necessary expenses as Air Inida's disinvestment likely to complete in 10 weeks: Government

Policy support, COVID-19 vaccination differences causing uneven recovery: IMF governing committee

Burning effigies on Dussehra across country either on Friday or Saturday, says Samyukt Kisan Morcha

India, U.S. to begin 15-day military exercise in Alaska from October 15

PM Modi to address event organised to mark launch of seven new defence companies

Have faith in the Gandhis, says Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Harish Rawat and K.C. Venugopal
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2021 11:35:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/health-ministry-urges-dopt-for-filling-up-of-vacant-posts/article37001083.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY