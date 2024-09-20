GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Health Ministry seeks report on Tirupati laddu issue; ‘will take suitable action’, says Nadda

Andhra CM has claimed that animal fat was used for making Tirupati laddus during the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government triggering a massive political row

Updated - September 20, 2024 04:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda addressing the media on 100 days achivement by his Ministry at National Media Center in New Delhi on Friday, September 20.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda addressing the media on 100 days achivement by his Ministry at National Media Center in New Delhi on Friday, September 20. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Friday (September 20, 2024) said he had spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and sought a full report on the Tirupati laddu issue.

Mr. Nadda said the matter would be examined by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and suitable action taken.

Also read | Lab reports confirm presence of animal fat in Tirumala laddu, alleges TDP leader

Mr. Naidu has claimed that animal fat was used for making Tirupati laddus during the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government, triggering a massive political row with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) accusing the Chief Minister of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) circulating a lab report to back the claim.

Tirumala laddus row: Samples of ghee used by TTD contained ‘foreign fat’ says NDDB report 

Addressing a press conference on the first 100 days of the Modi government's third term, Mr. Nadda said, "I got to know about the issue through social media. I spoke to Chandrababu Naidu today and asked to send the entire report."

"Once we get the report, it will be examined and suitable action taken," he added.

Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi has also called for an investigation into the allegation, which has sparked concern among devotees.

“Whatever the Andhra chief minister has said is a matter of serious concern. A detailed inquiry is required and the culprit should be punished,” Mr. Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of a global food regulators’ summit in Delhi.

Published - September 20, 2024 03:03 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / food / health

