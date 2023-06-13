Health Ministry reviews cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ preparedness

June 13, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on June 13 reviewed the measures being taken by the Centre and the Gujarat government for cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, saying that he is in continuous communication with its regional offices in all the western States, including Gujarat, and provided requisite support to the States.

So far, no such request has been communicated to the Ministry.

Cyclone Biparjoy, a “very severe cyclonic storm”, is expected to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also multidisciplinary central quick response medical teams pooled in from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), the Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi. Also, teams from AIIMS, Jodhpur, and AIIMS (Nagpur)] are kept ready to be mobilised in the event of any requirements for the same for providing emergency care and services. Besides, teams from NIMHANS, Bengaluru are also on standby to provide psychosocial care and aid to the affected population.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in all States have been tasked to conduct post disaster disease-surveillance through the State/district surveillance units for timely detection of any disease outbreak of any epidemic prone diseases in the aftermath of cyclone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT