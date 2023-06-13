HamberMenu
Health Ministry reviews cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ preparedness

Cyclone is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on June 15

June 13, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Army personnel prepare to carry out relief operations as part of readiness for Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Ahmedabad on June 13, 2023.

Indian Army personnel prepare to carry out relief operations as part of readiness for Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Ahmedabad on June 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on June 13 reviewed the measures being taken by the Centre and the Gujarat government for cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, saying that he is in continuous communication with its regional offices in all the western States, including Gujarat, and provided requisite support to the States.

So far, no such request has been communicated to the Ministry.

Cyclone Biparjoy, a “very severe cyclonic storm”, is expected to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15.

Also multidisciplinary central quick response medical teams pooled in from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), the Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi. Also, teams from AIIMS, Jodhpur, and AIIMS (Nagpur)] are kept ready to be mobilised in the event of any requirements for the same for providing emergency care and services. Besides, teams from NIMHANS, Bengaluru are also on standby to provide psychosocial care and aid to the affected population.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in all States have been tasked to conduct post disaster disease-surveillance through the State/district surveillance units for timely detection of any disease outbreak of any epidemic prone diseases in the aftermath of cyclone.

cyclones / Gujarat

