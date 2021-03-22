Centre tells States to increase interval between Covishield doses

NEW DELHI

22 March 2021 17:00 IST

Vaccine more effective at 6-8 week gap, says Health Ministry

The Centre on Monday wrote to States/UTs to increase the interval between two doses of Covishield to 4-8 weeks, stating that there is evidence of increased protection if the second dose of Covishield is administered between 6-8 weeks after the first dose.

Also read: AstraZeneca says U.S. trial data shows vaccine 79% effective

In a press release, the Health Ministry said that in view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of a specific COVID-19 vaccine i.e. Covishield, has been revisited by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) in its 20th meeting.

Advertising

Advertising

“During this meeting, the recommendation has been revised to provide second dose of Covishield at 4-8 weeks’ interval after the first dose, instead of earlier practiced interval of 4-6 weeks. This decision of revised time interval between two doses is applicable only to Covishield and not to Covaxin Vaccine,” the Ministry said.

In a letter written by the Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to the Chief Secretaries of States/UTs has noted that the Ministry has accepted the recommendations of NTAGI and NEGVAC and has thereafter advised the States and UTs to ensure the administration of second dose of Covishield to beneficiaries within this stipulated time interval of 4-8 weeks after first dose.

“Keeping the existing scientific evidence in view, it appears that protection is enhanced if the second dose of Covishield is administered between 6-8 weeks, but not later than stipulated period of 8 weeks,” the Ministry said.

The Health Secretary has urged the States and UTs to instruct the concerned officials accordingly to undertake necessary steps to widely disseminate the message of revised dosing interval amongst programme managers, vaccinators and recipients of Covishield vaccine and ensure adherence of the revised dosing interval.