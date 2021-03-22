National

Health Ministry recommends 4-8 week gap between Covishield doses

A health worker holds a dose of Covishield in Chennai. File   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Centre has on Monday written to the States/UTs to increase the interval between two doses of Covishield to 4-8 weeks stating that there is evidence of increased protection if the second dose of Covishield is administered between 6-8 weeks.

In a release issued on Monday, the Health Ministry said that in view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of a specific COVID-19 vaccine i.e. Covishield, has been revisited by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) in its 20th meeting.

“During this meeting the recommendation has been revised to provide 2nd dose of Covishield at 4-8 weeks’ interval after the 1st dose, instead of the earlier practiced interval of 4-6 weeks. This decision of revised time interval between two doses is applicable only to Covishield and not to Covaxin vaccine,” the Ministry said.

Also Read
The early findings from the U.S. study are just one set of information AstraZeneca must submit to the Food and Drug Administration. File (illustration)

AstraZeneca says U.S. trial data shows vaccine 79% effective

 

In a letter written by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to the Chief Secretaries of States/UTs today, he has noted that the Ministry has accepted the recommendations of NTAGI and NEGVAC and has thereafter advised the States and UTs to ensure the administration of 2nd dose of Covishield to beneficiaries within this stipulated time interval of 4-8 weeks after 1st dose.

“Keeping the existing scientific evidence in view, it appears that protection is enhanced if the second dose of Covishield is administered between 6-8 weeks, but not later than stipulated period of 8 weeks,” the Ministry said.

The Health Secretary has urged the States and UTs to instruct the concerned officials accordingly to undertake necessary steps to widely disseminate the message of revised dosing interval amongst programme managers, vaccinators and recipients of Covishield vaccine and ensure adherence of the revised dosing interval.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2021 5:17:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/health-ministry-recommends-4-8-week-gap-between-covishield-doses/article34132418.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY