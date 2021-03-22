Health Ministry recommends 4-8 week gap between Covishield doses

Centre asks States/UTs to increase the interval for ‘enhanced protection’.

The Centre has on Monday written to the States/UTs to increase the interval between two doses of Covishield to 4-8 weeks stating that there is evidence of increased protection if the second dose of Covishield is administered between 6-8 weeks.

In a release issued on Monday, the Health Ministry said that in view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of a specific COVID-19 vaccine i.e. Covishield, has been revisited by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) in its 20th meeting.

“During this meeting the recommendation has been revised to provide 2nd dose of Covishield at 4-8 weeks’ interval after the 1st dose, instead of the earlier practiced interval of 4-6 weeks. This decision of revised time interval between two doses is applicable only to Covishield and not to Covaxin vaccine,” the Ministry said.

In a letter written by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to the Chief Secretaries of States/UTs today, he has noted that the Ministry has accepted the recommendations of NTAGI and NEGVAC and has thereafter advised the States and UTs to ensure the administration of 2nd dose of Covishield to beneficiaries within this stipulated time interval of 4-8 weeks after 1st dose.

“Keeping the existing scientific evidence in view, it appears that protection is enhanced if the second dose of Covishield is administered between 6-8 weeks, but not later than stipulated period of 8 weeks,” the Ministry said.

The Health Secretary has urged the States and UTs to instruct the concerned officials accordingly to undertake necessary steps to widely disseminate the message of revised dosing interval amongst programme managers, vaccinators and recipients of Covishield vaccine and ensure adherence of the revised dosing interval.