Health Ministry mulls amending rules to include details of excipients in drugs information

Doctors and patients may soon be able to make more informed choices about the drugs that they prescribe and take with the Health Ministry looking at inclusion of details of excipients in the labelling information for sale of drugs.

While the move is aimed at helping patients omit any adverse reactions causing ingredient while under treatment, industry, and healthcare experts, however, are divided on the benefit of the exercise, given that India isn’t still able to strictly enforce existing drug rules on sale of scheduled drugs or even safe storage of drugs.

Excipients are substances other than active pharmaceutical ingredients in finished pharmaceutical dosage forms. Almost all drug dosage forms include some kind of excipient to guarantee the dosage, stability, and bioavailability.

The listing of excipients was considered by the Ministry after multiple grievances about adverse related to parabens.

Speaking about the proposed move Harish K. Jain, national president Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs noted that the provision currently applies to select drugs and it may not be a workable option to bring in a blanket rule in India just yet.

“In India it is still the doctors who take a call on the drugs that would suit the person the best. There is still no system of choice given to patients. Before bringing in new rules India should ensure that existing drug regulatory rules are enforced strictly to ensure that patients are benefited in the long run. This includes storage and sale of drugs,’’ he said.

The Ministry, meanwhile, has issued a draft notification to amend the sub-rule (7) of Rule 96 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, to include “details of excipients.” Currently the label on drugs provides the brand name, manufactures details, pricing and date of expiry etc.

The Health Ministry has also specified that while details of all excipients on every strip of medicines may be difficult to include a list of excipients causing hypersensitivity may be considered for mention on the label.

“The move in theory increases transparency but this will help doctors more than patients. However, we need to know if doctors are aware of such things. Currently we are dependent on the warnings of the drug regulatory agency,’’ K.M. Gopakumar, legal advisor and senior researcher with the Third World Network (TWN) said.

