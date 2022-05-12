Health Ministry moots medical facilitation centres at embassies

A ‘One Step’ portal is being created for ease of disseminating credible information to those who want to get their treatment done in India.

The Union Health Ministry has proposed the launch of medical facilitation centres at Indian embassies around the world for people wishing to travel to India for medical treatment. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced this as part of building Brand India, at the roundtable conference held with senior IFS Officers at the Vigyan Bhawan.

The Minister stated, “This will not only benefit the medical tourism and health sector but also our service industry.’’ “A ‘One Step’ portal is being made for the convenience and ease of providing credible information to those who want to take treatment in India from abroad,’’ he said, adding that India is now one of the fastest growing medical tourism centres in Asia.

Stressing on the need to forge agreements with other countries in the medical sector, the Union Health Minister noted that India already had an agreement signed with Japan to provide skilled nurses. “Such agreements have also been made with other countries for providing skilled medical manpower. “These kind of possibilities should be explored to promote medical tourism,” he said.

The minister called everyone to share their suggestions to strengthen India’s medical-value tourism and to elevate India into a ‘Global Medical Hub’ in line with the spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’.

Traditional medicines

Highlighting the importance of the traditional system of medicines, the Union Minister noted that India has established itself as the focal point of AYUSH.

The Union Minister also noted: “Recently, PM Narendra Modi had announced to launch the ‘AYUSH mark’. This will provide authenticity to AYUSH products in India and promote the traditional medicine industry. A special visa category has been made for those coming to India from other countries for Ayurveda treatment. The provision of medical visa and medical attendant visa has been made with 165 countries to get Ayurveda treatment.”

