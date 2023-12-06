ADVERTISEMENT

Health Ministry launches nationwide campaign to train people to give life-saving CPR

December 06, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

The latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) states that deaths due to cardiac arrests saw a 12.5 per cent rise from 2021 to 2022

The Hindu Bureau

School students performing Cardiovascular Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on a mannequin during a training programme for students to save lives in an emergency. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Studies (NBEMS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is all set to launch a nationwide awareness programme on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training.

The announcement by the Health Ministry comes following a recent rise in the number of cases of heart attacks across the country with the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) stating that deaths due to cardiac arrests saw a 12.5% rise, from 28,413 in 2021 to 32,457 in 2022. The NCRB data also put the figure of sudden deaths at 56,450 for 2022, up from 50,734 in 2021.

10 lakh participants

As part of the programme, more than 10 lakh participants will be given training in a single sitting across the country, the Ministry said on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lakhs of citizens including students, professionals and paramedical staff will be given basic knowledge of CPR through an online medium. A trained doctor will be posted at each venue who explains the technique of CPR and will answer the queries of the participants. NBEMS will also issue a certificate of participation to the participants,” said a release issued by the Ministry.

It added that from time to time, the NBEMS has been running a comprehensive campaign on social values and health awareness. Last year, NBEMS organised a cyclothon program on health and environmental awareness.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US