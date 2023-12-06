HamberMenu
Health Ministry launches nationwide campaign to train people to give life-saving CPR

The latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) states that deaths due to cardiac arrests saw a 12.5 per cent rise from 2021 to 2022

December 06, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
School students performing Cardiovascular Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on a mannequin during a training programme for students to save lives in an emergency.

School students performing Cardiovascular Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on a mannequin during a training programme for students to save lives in an emergency. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Studies (NBEMS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is all set to launch a nationwide awareness programme on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training.

The announcement by the Health Ministry comes following a recent rise in the number of cases of heart attacks across the country with the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) stating that deaths due to cardiac arrests saw a 12.5% rise, from 28,413 in 2021 to 32,457 in 2022. The NCRB data also put the figure of sudden deaths at 56,450 for 2022, up from 50,734 in 2021.

10 lakh participants

As part of the programme, more than 10 lakh participants will be given training in a single sitting across the country, the Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Lakhs of citizens including students, professionals and paramedical staff will be given basic knowledge of CPR through an online medium. A trained doctor will be posted at each venue who explains the technique of CPR and will answer the queries of the participants. NBEMS will also issue a certificate of participation to the participants,” said a release issued by the Ministry.

It added that from time to time, the NBEMS has been running a comprehensive campaign on social values and health awareness. Last year, NBEMS organised a cyclothon program on health and environmental awareness.

