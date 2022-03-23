Health Ministry issues updated guidelines for imposing COVID-19 curbs

There is need to continue evidence-based decision on restrictions and relaxation, says Health Secretary

A health worker administers a does of a COVID-19 vaccine to a child in Bhopal on March 23, 2022 as Madhya Pradesh Chief MInister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Health and Education Minister Vishwas Sarang look on. | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

With the country all set to relax the COVID-19 restrictions, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday wrote to the stakeholders, specifying how decisions should be made to identify areas where curbs need to be imposed/continued. Stating that there was need to continue evidence-based decision on restrictions and relaxation, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter, said a test positivity rate of 10% or more in the last week or bed occupancy of more than 40% on either oxygen supported or ICU-beds were grounds for imposing restrictions.

The Ministry observed that as the case trajectory may vary from State to State, and there would be variation within a State, there was need to take decisions with respect to containment and restriction measures, primarily at the local/sub-national level by the State and district administration concerned.

It noted that continued focus on community participation for adherence of COVID-19 appropriate behavior, including wearing of mask and physical distancing, would, however, be important measures to be undertaken across the country.

Decline in cases

“A sustained and significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country has been observed since the last two months, and from time-to-time, the Ministry has been advising and guiding the States and the Union Territories regarding the recommended strategies for tackling the pandemic through testing, surveillance, containment and restrictions keeping in view the districts as a unit,’’ Mr. Bhushan said. There should be a review of the emerging data of new cases, based on a sustained and critical level of testing. There was also need to follow a risk assessment-based approach to the opening of economic and social activities without losing the gains made so far against the pandemic.

Speaking about relaxations in various activities, the Ministry said offline classes could be resumed in academic institutions without any restrictions. “However, the academic institution may also leverage a hybrid model of imparting education through online and offline models,’’ the letter stated.

All sports activity, religious and related functions, public transport, inter-State movement, functioning of offices etc could be done without restrictions. “The activities should be done after carefully analysing the probability of transmission etc,’’ it added.