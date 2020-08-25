Health Ministry issues safety reminder for its staff

File photo used for representational purpose only.

NEW DELHI

25 August 2020 21:00 IST

Employees having symptoms should work from home, it says

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued a reminder asking its officials to adhere to COVID-19 safety norms and advising work-from-home for employees feeling unwell.

“Employees who have given their samples for testing for COVID-19 may immediately inform the administration and not come to office till the results are available,’’ said the internal order.

Also read: Coronavirus | Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal tests positive

Advertising

Advertising

The two-page memorandum said all Joint Secretaries/Directors and Deputy Secretaries may advise their officers/staff to ensure that those not well/or having symptoms should not attend office and should work from home.

It said wearing mask, maintaining physical distance and hand hygiene are mandatory and that all employees should observe home-quarantine as per the Ministry guidelines.

Officials have been advised to take care of their own health and look-out for symptoms such as fever, respiratory problems, dry cough, tiredness, sore throat, loss of taste and smell.