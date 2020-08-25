National

Health Ministry issues safety reminder for its staff

File photo used for representational purpose only.

File photo used for representational purpose only.  

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued a reminder asking its officials to adhere to COVID-19 safety norms and advising work-from-home for employees feeling unwell.

“Employees who have given their samples for testing for COVID-19 may immediately inform the administration and not come to office till the results are available,’’ said the internal order.

Also read: Coronavirus | Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal tests positive

The two-page memorandum said all Joint Secretaries/Directors and Deputy Secretaries may advise their officers/staff to ensure that those not well/or having symptoms should not attend office and should work from home.

It said wearing mask, maintaining physical distance and hand hygiene are mandatory and that all employees should observe home-quarantine as per the Ministry guidelines.

Officials have been advised to take care of their own health and look-out for symptoms such as fever, respiratory problems, dry cough, tiredness, sore throat, loss of taste and smell.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2020 9:10:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/health-ministry-issues-safety-reminder-for-its-staff/article32439750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story