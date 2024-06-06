Health Ministry directs States on managing heat wave, fire hazard

The Health Ministry on Thursday held a virtual meeting with States and Union Territories to assess preparedness for heat wave conditions, and fire and electrical safety measures adopted by healthcare facilities across the country. Earlier, the Ministry issued a 12-point checklist on fire safety in healthcare establishments after multiple incidents of fire and, in some cases, loss of life.

“The move, besides standardising the checklist for all healthcare establishments, will also make monitoring seamless, and ensure patient and staff safety,’‘ a senior Health Ministry official told The Hindu. Hospitals are now required to evaluate and report back the finally tally on the checklist, including oxygen safety, regular electrical load audit, and installation of smoke detectors and fire alarms.

In Thursday’s meeting, the Health Ministry said it had directed States to strictly monitor heat wave preparedness, tasking State Health Departments with systems’ preparedness for heat-related illnesses, emergency cooling for severe heat-related illnesses, and autopsy findings in heat-related deaths, among others.

Stating that heat strokes can cause cardiovascular complications, including arrhythmia, myocardial ischemia, heart failure, shock, and even sudden death, Khushwant Popli, head of the department, cardiothoracic vascular surgery, Aakash Healthcare, Delhi, said that elderly people with heart problems are at a higher risk.

“We have research showing more than an 11% rise in deaths related to cardiovascular diseases due to heat waves. The effect of heat is significant so much so that the risk of death due to cardiovascular disease increases with every 1°C rise in temperature. Staying indoors in a cooler place during peak hours, wearing light breathable clothes, regularly sipping water, and taking fruits rich in electrolytes during this time is essential,’ Amit Bhushan Sharma, unit head, Cardiology, Paras Health, Gurugram, said.

Doctors caution that heat strokes can affect all age groups, but the ill-effects are more prevalent among children, elderly individuals, and patients with pre-existing conditions. “Heat stroke is a severe form of hyperthermia where the body’s core temperature rises above 40.5 degrees Celsius (104.9 degrees Fahrenheit). This condition occurs when the body cannot dissipate heat effectively, often due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures or intense physical activity in hot weather. Heat stroke is a medical emergency that can lead to central nervous system dysfunction, causing confusion, seizures, and in severe cases, coma or death. It also results in damage to critical organs, including the brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles,’‘ Prateek Chaudhary, senior consultant, interventional cardiology, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad, said.

He added that prevention strategies include wearing light clothing, maintaining proper hydration, and moving to cooler environments during periods of high temperatures. “It is particularly important for heart patients to stay in regular contact with their doctors regarding their medications, and to take extra precautions during hot weather. Rapid cooling of the body and managing comorbidities are essential components of treatment for heat stroke,’‘ Dr. Chaudhary said.

