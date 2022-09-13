Health Ministry announces nation-wide voluntary blood donation drive starting September 17

‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav’ hopes to create a database of donors who can called during emergencies

The Health Ministry is planning a nation-wide mega voluntary blood donation drive called Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav on September 17, with the aim to collect one lakh units of blood.

Besides collecting life saving blood for its blood banks, the drive also hopes to create a database of donors who can be called upon at times of emergency.

A letter has been sent to all States and Union Territories by the Union Health Ministry stating that the drive will continue till October 1, which is the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day (NVBDD).

September 17 coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

“Registrations for blood donation can be done on the Aarogya Setu portal under ‘Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav’ which calls people to donate blood and be a part of Prime Minister’s mission for humanity,” said a Health Ministry official.

All States and Union Territories have been requested to organise the campaign in local/regional languages. “It is planned to involve all ministries and departments of the government of India, State and Union governments, citizens of the country, especially the youth, various non-government and community-based organisations and other stakeholders,” the Health Ministry said.

States have been requested to widely disseminate information about the drive to all medical colleges, hospitals, health care organisations, blood banks and other stakeholders for their active participation. Also a live dashboard will be operationalised on the e-RaktKosh web portal for tracking the State and U.T.-wise number of blood units donated/collected from September 17 to October 1.

The facility for registration of national-level NGOs is also being made functional on e-RaktKosh web portal so that they can upload and track data regarding the blood donation camps to be organised/committed by them.