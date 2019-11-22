Health Minister reviews State preparedness of IMI 2.0

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the preparedness within States for the roll out of the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 2.0 from 2nd December, here on Thursday.
During the discussion, Dr. Vardhan emphasised on the importance of immunisation of children and pregnant women as part of the IMI 2.0.
“IMI 2.0 aims to achieve targets of full immunisation coverage in 272 districts in 27 States and shall be implemented in the block level [652 blocks] in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” he added.
