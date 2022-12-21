COVID-19 | Mandaviya reviews situation, directs officials to be alert, strengthen surveillance

December 21, 2022 03:26 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - New Delhi

“Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said

PTI

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya chairs a meeting with senior officials and experts on the COVID-19 situation, in New Delhi on December 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on December 21 reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country in view of a sudden spurt in cases in some parts of the world, and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance.

“in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” Mr. Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The Secretaries of Health, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Biotechnology, Ayush, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog Dr. V.K. Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman Dr. N.K. Arora attended the meeting among other officials.

In view of the rise in cases in Japan, the United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China the Union Health Ministry on Dec. 20 urged all States and Union Territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples of Covid to keep track of emerging variants.

In a letter to States and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures.

