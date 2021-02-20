Health Minister asks healthcare, frontline workers to get vaccinated

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has appealed to the medical community and the frontline workers to come forward and get inoculated against COVID-19, assuring that both the vaccines cleared by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) are safe and immunogenic.

“I humbly and strongly appeal to all healthcare and frontline workers to come forward to take the vaccine. Let us all work together to fight against COVID-19. The world is not free of the disease. It is only with our collective effort that we shall overcome this public health challenge,” the Minister said on Friday.

He added that the medical community is disproportionately at risk of infection from COVID-19 which has prompted their prioritisation for vaccination. “COVID-19 created immense uncertainties in the lives of all people but the community that it put most at risk is the medical fraternity. Due to this they have been first to be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccination so that they are protected from the disease and from developing any complications, if exposed,” he said.