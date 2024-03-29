ADVERTISEMENT

PDP chairman Maudany continues to be critical

March 29, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCH

Maudany was admitted at the Medical Trust Hospital after his health deteriorated on February 20.

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of PDP leader Abdul Nasir Maudany. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) founder Abdul Nasir Maudany’s condition remains critical as he continues to be on ventilator support in a private hospital in Kochi on March 29, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was shifted to ventilator ICU on March 28 around 6.30 a.m. Hid blood pressure remaind high. The medical team, which tended to Mr. Maudany said that a slew of cardiac examinations need to be done.

Mr. Maudany was admitted at the Medical Trust Hospital after his health deteriorated on February 20. On Thursday morning, he complained of breathlessness and shifted to ventilator ICU. His blood pressure was found to have shot up and level of oxygen level in blood plummeted. He has been subjected to dialysis as his both kidneys have turned dysfunctional, said PDP sources. 

Wife Soofiya Maudany, son Salahudheen Ayoobi, Maudany’s brother Siddique and PDP leaders are camping at the hospital. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Supreme Court had allowed Mr Maudany to be shifted from Bengaluru to Kerala for medical treatment dismissing the objections of the then Karnataka government on July 17, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US