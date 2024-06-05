ADVERTISEMENT

Health and Defence Ministries to set up dedicated Tele MANAS cell for armed forces

Published - June 05, 2024 08:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Tele MANAS is the digital extension of the District Mental Health Programme, offering comprehensive, integrated, and inclusive 24/7 tele-mental health services

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
MoU was signed between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to facilitate collaboration between the two Ministries in operating a special cell of Tele MANAS, the National Telemental Health Helpline of MoHFW, as a pilot project for a period of two years at the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune.  | Photo Credit: AP

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to facilitate collaboration between the two Ministries in operating a special cell of Tele MANAS, the National Telemental Health Helpline of MoHFW, as a pilot project for a period of two years at the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune. 

Tele MANAS is the digital extension of the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), offering comprehensive, integrated, and inclusive 24/7 tele-mental health services. The initiative provides a toll-free number, 14416, in each State and Union Territory (UT) for easy access to mental health support.

Currently, there are 51 operational Tele MANAS cells functioning across all 36 States and UTs, offering services in 20 different languages. Since its launch in October 2022, Tele MANAS has received over 10 lakh calls and is managing more than 3,500 calls daily. The data indicate a significant demand for mental health services and underscores the importance of addressing mental health issues comprehensively and inclusively, particularly in specialised contexts like the Armed Forces.

