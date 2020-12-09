Heads of Missions to visit biotech firms in Hyderabad

More than 60 Heads of Missions based in India will be travelling to Hyderabad to visit leading biotech companies on Wednesday. This round of visit comes a month after the Ministry of External Affairs briefed a large number of heads of diplomatic missions about India’s preparedness to beat the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is the first such visit and it will be followed by visits to facilities in other cities ... There is a lot of interest in India’s vaccine development efforts,” a source said informing that Bharat Biotech and Biological E are among the biotech entities where the Heads of Missions will visit.
On November 6 Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla briefed the Heads of diplomatic Missions in Delhi about India’s preparation in the field of vaccine research and the upcoming visit is expected to present India’s preparation in combating the pandemic.
“As Prime Minister Modi said India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis,” said the source about the context of the visit.
