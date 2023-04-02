Head winds for Congress has delayed announcement of new CWC

April 02, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha, on-going Parliament session and the upcoming Karnataka election are some of the crucial factors that seem to have delayed the announcement of a new Congress Working Committee (CWC) which would steer the party into the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

On February 24, at the 85th plenary session of the party in Raipur, the Steering Committee that is functioning in place of a regular CWC, had authorised party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate his new team instead of holding elections to half of the CWC posts as mandated by the party constitution.

At Raipur, the party had also effected constitutional changes to expand the number of members as well as ensure that, at least, half of the members represent youth, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minorities and women.

"From the on-going Parliament session to deciding on the party's political response to Rahulji's disqualification, Khargeji has been caught up with several things. And now, with Assembly elections in his home State, it is likely that the new team could be announced only after Karnataka elections next month," said a party functionary familiar with the developments

The source cited above also pointed out that Mr. Gandhi, after being elected party president in December 2017, took more than three months to announce a new CWC.

"Don't read much into it as setting up a new team would need some careful thinking and planning," he added.

However, some leaders argue that such a position is untenable the party cannot afford to be complacent with Lok Sabha polls less than 12 months away.

"How can a party function without its highest decision-making body for almost six months now. Even since Mr. Kharge got elected as president, the CWC ceased to exist and the Steering Committee is meant to be a temporary arrangement," said a senior leader who did not wish to be quoted.

The senior leader said most of the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) also need to be revamped with new chiefs as the PCCs had authorised the Congress president to reconstitute the State units.

"In an election year, we shouldn't adopt this approach as we are losing crucial time and even a good team needs time to deliver the goods," he added.