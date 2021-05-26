Head of Indonesian Embassy Ferdie Piay dies of COVID-19

NEW DELHI:

Ferdie Piay steered the vaccine cooperation related dialogue with India over the last one year.

A senior Indonesian diplomat serving as the head of the Embassy of Indonesia here has died of COVID-19. Ferdie Piay, was serving as the Charge d’Affaires of the mission and had fallen ill last month because of COVID-19 .

He was flown back to Indonesia in the end of April but breathed his last on Tuesday. Mr Piay was heading the mission of Indonesia as the country was in the process of appointing a new ambassador after the tenure of the previous one Sidhartho R Suryodipuro ended. His tenure coincided with the first and second wave of the pandemic in India.

Mr Piay took charge of the embassy and steered the vaccine cooperation related dialogue with India over the last one year. He was part of the delegation of diplomats who were taken to visit pharmaceutical companies that produce vaccines in Hyderebad. As the topmost diplomat of Indonesia in India, Piay was a well known face in the ASEAN-India circles. Mr Piay is the highest ranking diplomat to die in the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

Earlier this month a senior Indian staff working in the High Commission of New Zealand passed away because of COVID-19. Embassies and diplomatic missions in Delhi have confirmed a large number of COVID-19 cases so far with cases being reported from embassies of Bhutan, Philippines, New Zealand and Thailand. Countries have often evacuated diplomats and support staff based on the requirements.

A Saudi diplomat was evacuated along with his family earlier this month in an air ambulance. Despite assurances COVID-19 cases have remained notably high among the diplomatic missions in the capital. On Tuesday, spouse of an official in the HIgh Commission of Bangladesh passed away because of COVID-19. Her mortal remains were repatriated by Tuesday afternoon.