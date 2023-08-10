"He should be apologising...": BJP's Anil Antony over alleged 'flying kiss' by Rahul Gandhi

August 10, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party's national secreatry Anil Antony, reacting to alleged 'flying kiss' by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament, said on Thursday, August 10, that the latter should apologise for his behaviour. "Through his actions every single day, Rahul Gandhi is showing the people of India that he does not deserve to be in the Parliament in any manner. Yesterday in Parliament once again he showed his true character. He should be apologising for his behaviour at the earliest", said Mr. Antony while speaking to ANI.

Adding further, the BJP's national secretary said, "Five years back, there was a no confidence motion. It was expected that the NDA led by Narendra Modi will get a comprehensive victory which happened. But at that point of time also, Rahul Gandhi was more interested in theatrics with his hugs and winks, disrespecting the position of the Prime Minister".

"He was making a 'so-called' comeback after three-four months. His frustration and grievances are understandable. Because finally the person, who was speaking in the Parliament was Smriti Irani, one of the best parliamentarians, one of the best performing Ministers, who also ensured that Gandhi got defeated comprehensively in his family pocket which they held for 50 years", he added.

Additionally, attacking the Congress party, Mr. Antony said, "Instead of condemning this behaviour, they are all competing with each other to jutisfy this ridiculous behavior".

Notably, a day earlier, Bharatiya Janata Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Rahul Gandhi of "misbehaviour" on the floor of the Lok Sabha.

"I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct has never before seen in the Parliament of the country...," Ms. Irani said in Lok Sabha referring to Rahul Gandhi.

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development said this after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi concluded his remarks on the ongoing no-confidence motion against the NDA government in the Lower House of Parliament.

Misogynistic behaviour by Rahul: Smriti Irani

Later speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Ms. Irani said, "Never before has the misogynistic behaviour of a man been so visible in Parliament as what was done by Rahul Gandhi today."

"When the House of the People, where laws are made to protect the dignity of women, during the course of a session stands witness to a man's misogyny, my question is should he be brought to task?" Ms. Irani asked."

This is the first time we have seen such behaviour from an MP in the House. He made a gesture of a flying kiss at women MPs in the House...It is unacceptable. We have complained to the Speaker to take action against him," the Union Minister said.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad too condemned the Congress leader. "He gives a flying kiss. What has happened to Rahul Gandhi? So many women are seated there (in the House). He has no manners. It is very painful..."However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called his gesture “affectionate”.

"I don't understand that when he was speaking, all the ministers were standing up. Ministers were creating obstructions. He made an affectionate gesture, what problem do you have with it? You are habitual of so much hatred that you fail to understand any gesture of love, of affection,” Chaturvedi said.Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, who was the first speaker as the no-confidence debate resumed on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP on the Manipur situation. Gandhi alleged they had “murdered India in Manipur” and were “traitors not patriots”.

The Wayanad MP also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ethnic violence in Manipur.Referring to BJP which is in power both at the Centre and in Manipur, he said, “you killed Bharat Mata in Manipur”.

Ms. Irani who spoke just after Gandhi said, "You are not India, for India is not corrupt."Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha today in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government.The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.