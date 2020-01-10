National

HC: why wasn’t lawyer acknowledged in film?

A still from the film "Chhapaak".   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the makers of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak why they had not acknowledged the lawyer of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the movie is based, for inputs she shared with them.

The court posed the question to the producer and director of the film, which was released in theatres on Friday, while hearing a plea by Fox Star Studio challenging a trial court’s Thursday order asking them to acknowledge the contribution of advocate Aparna Bhat.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh reserved the order on the plea and said it would pronounce the verdict on Saturday. The court asked where the difficulty lay in acknowledging the advocate. Sandeep Sethi, appearing for director Meghna Gulzar, said there was no contract between the parties and seeking inputs did not confer any legal right to be acknowledged.

Related Topics National
