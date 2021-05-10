HC to hear plea against Central Vista work today

new delhi

10 May 2021 22:08 IST

Petition seeks stay on construction in view of pandemic

The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday hear an application seeking a stay on all construction at the Central Vista here amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the petitioners, told a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh that the Supreme Court on May 7 asked the petitioners to seek urgent hearing before the High Court on May 10.

Petitioners Anya Malhotra, a translator, and Sohail Hashmi, a historian and documentary filmmaker, had moved the Supreme Court against the High Court’s May 4 order adjourning their plea to May 17.

The Supreme Court said that since the case was already pending before the High Court, it did not want to enter into its merits.

Mr. Luthra had told the top court that the workers were ferried by bus from Karol Bagh, Kirti Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan. Mr. Luthra had also referred to a disaster management authority circular, which had directed construction activities, except where labourers are residing on-site, be stopped.