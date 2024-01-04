HC tells Mahua Moitra to approach Directorate of Estates in govt. accommodation case

January 04, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra to approach the Directorate of Estates for seeking permission to continue occupation of the government-allotted accommodation here.

In December last year, Ms. Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha over cash-for-query allegations. The Trinamool MP was accused of taking bribes, including expensive gifts, from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for asking questions in Parliament.

Following her expulsion, Ms. Moitra was issued a notice to vacate her official residence within 30 days on January 7.

“Move a representation before the Directorate of Estates and there action will be taken in accordance with the law,” the High Court told Ms. Moitra, who withdrew her plea challenging cancellation of her government accommodation.

Pending in SC

Ms. Moitra’s plea against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha is pending in the Supreme Court.

In her plea before the High Court, the MP had urged for a direction to allow to retain possession of the accommodation till the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are declared.

She challenged the Directorate of Estates’ December 11 order for eviction on the ground that the validity of her expulsion from the Lok Sabha is pending adjudication before the Supreme Court.

The plea said she is living alone in Delhi and has no other place of residence or alternative accommodation here and, if evicted from her government accommodation, she will have to fulfil the duties of campaigning while also trying to find a new residence.

“This will place an onerous burden on the petitioner. Thus, in the alternative, the petitioner prays that she be allowed to continue residing in her current house till the results of the 2024 general elections,” the petition said.