HC summons to Rohit Pawar on Assembly win

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued summons to NCP leader Rohit Pawar, grand-nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, seeking his response to an election petition alleging malpractices and corruption on his part during last year’s State Assembly polls.

A single Bench of Justice S.M. Gavhane of Aurangabad Bench of the High Court was hearing a petition filed by former MLA Ramdas Shinde seeking disqualification of Rohit Pawar as MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed seat.

Mr. Shinde, who was elected from the same constituency on two occasions, in his plea, filed through advocates S.B. Talekar and Madhavi Ayyappan, claimed that Mr. Pawar would not have won the polls but for corrupt practices.

Justice Gavhane, after hearing brief arguments, issued summons to Mr. Pawar directing him to file his affidavit by March 20.