Delhi High Court stays trial court order in Parliament security breach case

The High Court passed the order on the police’s petition challenging the trial court’s order, directing them to furnish a copy of the FIR to the counsel for the accused, Neelam Devi, as per law.

December 22, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated December 23, 2023 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Neelam Devi (centre), an accused in the Parliament security breach case, is escorted out of the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi on December 14, 2023.

Neelam Devi (centre), an accused in the Parliament security breach case, is escorted out of the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi on December 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed a trial court’s order directing the police to provide a copy of first information report (FIR) to an accused in the Parliament security breach case.

The High Court passed the order on the police’s petition challenging the trial court’s order on Thursday, directing them to furnish a copy of the FIR to the counsel for the accused, Neelam Devi, as per law.

Parliament breach: Congress says PM Modi ‘running away from debate’ to avoid questions on BJP MP’s role

“The execution of the order dated December 21 stands stayed till the next date of hearing. Notice issued to the accused for the next date of hearing,” the High Court said. It issued notice to Ms. Devi on police’s petition and posted the matter for hearing on January 4, 2024.

The police’s counsel argued that in sensitive matters, the accused has to approach the commissioner, who will form a committee to decide the application for providing a copy of the FIR and, if it is denied, they can move the court for relief.

The counsel said the trial court erred in directing the police to provide the FIR copy to the accused.

On Thursday, the trial court extended till January 5 the custody of four accused – Manoranjan D., Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi – arrested in the Parliament security breach case.

On December 21, the trial court had on an application by Ms. Devi directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to hand over a copy of the FIR to her counsel.

Besides the four accused, police had arrested Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat in the case. All the six accused are being interrogated in police custody.

