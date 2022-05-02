Delhi HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt’s on uniform education system

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The High Court will hear the case again on August 30

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea seeking to implement a uniform education system with a common syllabus and curriculum up to Class XII for all students.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla also asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to respond to the petition by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhayay.

Mr. Upadhayay, in his petition, argued that studying from different boards - CBSE, ISCE and State boards - resulted in students not getting equal opportunities.

“The syllabus and curriculum for all entrance examinations such as JEE, BITSAT, NEET, CEPT etc are common. But, the syllabus and curriculum of CBSE, ICSE and State board are totally different,” Mr. Upadhyay said.

The High Court will hear the case again on August 30.