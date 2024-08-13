GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC seeks Centre’s stand on exclusion of penal provision for unnatural sex in BNS

The plea said the BNS excludes any provision equivalent to Section 377 of the IPC due to which every person, especially the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community will be affected

Updated - August 13, 2024 09:03 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 08:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi

A view of Delhi High Court, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) asked the Centre to make its stand clear on the exclusion of penal provisions for the offences of unnatural sex and sodomy from the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Where is that provision? There is no provision at all. There has to be something. The question is that if it is not there, then is it an offence? If an offence is not there and if it is obliterated, then it is not an offence...,” a Bench of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela queried.

It said, “Quantum [of punishment] we cannot decide but unnatural sex which is non-consensual needs to be taken care of by the legislature”. The court granted time to the Centre’s counsel to seek instructions on the issue and listed the matter for August 28.

The Court was hearing a petition by Gantavya Gulati, a lawyer who was appearing in person, seeking to address the “legal lacuna” resulting from the enactment of the BNS.

The lawyer submitted that the BNS excludes any provision equivalent to Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC due to which every person, especially the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community, will be affected. He also flagged alleged atrocities against those from the LGBTQ community.

Section 377 of the IPC punished non-consensual unnatural sex between two adults, sexual activities against minors, and bestiality. The BNS, which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), came into force from July 1, 2024.

The Central government standing counsel submitted that he has already escalated the issue to people at the highest level as it would require some consideration. The counsel said even assuming that there is an anomaly, Courts cannot interfere or direct the legislature to enact a provision in a law.

‘It is a new Act’

“It is not a new avatar of the Act, it is a new Act...how much the Courts can interfere is something which has to be seen,” the counsel said.

The plea said that after the Supreme Court’s judgment, Section 377 decriminalised consensual homosexual acts and only criminalised non-consensual sexual acts, and its absence in the BNS has engendered a critical void in legal protection, disproportionately affecting vulnerable communities.

The petitioner has sought a directive to provisionally revive criminalisation of non-consensual sexual acts as previously encapsulated in Section 377 of the IPC till the pendency of the petition. He contended that there is no legal recourse if a man is sexually assaulted by another man and no FIR can be filed under the new law.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / laws

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.