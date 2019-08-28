HC seeks Centre’s response on Shah Faesal’s plea for a copy of lookout notice

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre’s response on former IAS official Shah Faesal’s petition for a copy of the lookout circular against him. A Bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal has listed the case for hearing on September 3 along with a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of Mr. Faesal.

Central government standing counsel Vikas Mahajan sought time to respond to Mr. Faesal’s plea for seeking a copy of the circular.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had informed the High Court that Mr. Faesal was put under detention as per the order of an executive magistrate in Budgam after he created an “unruly atmosphere at the (Srinagar) airport”.

In an affidavit, the Jammu and Kashmir government said it was only on his refusal to furnish a bond/security, as required under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, that the detention order was passed.

The State government’s response came after Mr. Faesal filed a habeas corpus petition in the Delhi High Court claiming that he was illegally detained at Delhi airport on August 14 and taken back to Srinagar, where he has been kept under house arrest.

An LOC was issued against Mr Faesal on August 12 by the Intelligence Bureau based upon a request from J&K Police [CID Wing] to prevent him from leaving India.

In the affidavit, the State government said the bureaucrat-turned-politician, on his arrival at Srinagar, began to address a gathering of people at the arrival terminal of the airport.

“He started instigating the persons gathered there, against the sovereignty and integrity of India, having the potential of breach of peace,” it said.