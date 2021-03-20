HC rejects Mufti’s plea to stay ED summons

New Delhi

Matter posted for hearing on April 16

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to stay the summons issued to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh declined any relief to the 61-year-old saying, “We are not giving any stay. We are not granting any relief.” The court has posted the hearing on her petition for April 16.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, said Ms. Mufti just has to appear before the officials. The ED has now summoned Ms. Mufti for March 22.

‘Hostile acts’

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief, in her plea, has contended that ever since she was released from preventive detention following the formal abrogation of Article 370, she has been facing a series of “hostile acts by the State”. She has alleged that the ED is conducting a “roving inquiry about her personal, political and financial affairs”. She also pointed out her acquaintances and old family friends, have also been summoned by the agency.

Ms Mufti said she has not been informed if she is being summoned as an accused or as a witness, nor she has been informed of what she is being summoned in connection with, and the scheduled offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which gave rise to the present proceedings.