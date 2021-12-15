HC refuses to quash FIR against senior Maharashtra IPS officer

Mumbai

Rashmi Shukla is alleged to have leaked confidential data on police transfers

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to quash the FIR against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for allegedly leaking confidential data and directed the Maharashtra Government to give seven days advance notice to her before taking any coercive action.

The petition mentions that Ms. Shukla had on August 25, 2020 addressed a communication to DGP SK Jaiswal stating numerous complaints alleging a network of brokers and political connections in the postings of police officers in exchange for large sums of money. The next day, Mr. Jaiswal wrote to Sitaram Kunte, Additional Secretary (Home), informing him about the report. However, Ms. Shukla was transferred to Telangana as Director General of Civil Defence on September 2, 2020.

On March 23, 2021, Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in an interview to a television news channel produced a copy of the secret letter by Ms. Shukla, then Commissioner, State Intelligence Department, to the DGP. The letter showed a pen drive containing sensitive and confidential material concerning the police force obtained by the State Intelligence Department.

On March 26, an assistant commissioner of police filed an FIR at the Cyber Crime Police Station against unknown persons on the allegations that confidential material was illegally obtained. Offences under the Indian Telegraph Act, Information Technology Act and Official Secrets Act were added to the FIR.

Ms. Shukla moved the High Court seeking to quash the FIR or transfer the probe to the CBI. The FIR does not name Ms. Shukla. However, the State said there is material against her and no statement can be made that she will not be named as an accused. A division bench of justices Nitin Jamdar and SV Kotwal said, “Since the FIR discloses a cognisable offence, the police have a duty to investigate. No ground is made out to quash the FIR and to prevent any further investigation.”