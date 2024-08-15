HC orders media houses to take down videos with defamatory content against Rajya Sabha member

The Delhi High Court has directed several media houses to take down the link to certain videos and posts on social media which contained defamatory statements against Rajya Sabha member Venumbaka Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Mr. Reddy had moved the court contending that the media houses falsely discussed that he was engaged in an extra-marital affair.

The court noted that, “the alleged videos and posts contain defamatory and libellous allegations and insinuations, made in reckless manner without regard to the truth, to injure the reputation of the plaintiff [Mr. Reddy]”.

“Perusal of such statements further reveal that most of them are based on rumours and it is trite law that rumours unlike truth must not be acted upon as an information for dissemination before the public at large, especially when such rumours can potentially affect the dignity of a woman as well as the reputation of a person with whom the name of the woman is sought to be attached,” it said.

The court, in its August 8 order, said Mr. Reddy is a sitting member of Rajya Sabha and “the heedless allegations of the nature noted above not only bring his name into disrepute, but have the potential of adversely affecting his political career and reputation carefully built over the years”.

The High Court also issued summons to the defendant media houses and intermediaries such as Google and Meta, on the suit while listing the matter to November 25.

In the suit, Mr. Reddy has sought damages, permanent and mandatory injunction against the media houses on the ground that they have allegedly made false, derogatory, scandalous, illegal and defamatory statements against him on multiple social media platforms.

The YSR Congress MP contended that the news channels and digital platforms have disseminated defamatory and false insinuations against him and the statements being made and aired publicly not only violate his right to have reputation, but also caused extreme mental agony and distress to him and his family members.