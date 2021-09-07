HC order soon on Varanasi mosque case

Trial court had set up panel on plea over alleged demolition of earlier temple in 1669

The Allahabad High Court is expected to deliver its order on Thursday on a petition challenging the decision of a Varanasi court, which in April directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a comprehensive physical survey of the Gyanvapi mosque compound adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh.

The lower court had directed the ASI to find out whether the mosque was a “superimposition, alteration or addition or there is structural overlapping of any kind, with or over, any other religious structure”.

Senior civil judge of a fast track court Ashutosh Tiwari had directed the Director General of ASI to constitute a five-member committee of experts, two of whom should preferably belong to the minority community. The committee would “trace as to whether any Hindu temple ever existed before the mosque in question was built or superimposed or added upon at the disputed site,” the judge had said in his order.

The order came on a petition demanding the restoration of the land on which the Gyanvapi Mosque stands to Hindus. The petition claimed that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had pulled down parts of the old Kashi Vishwanath Temple to build the mosque.

The managing committee of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board then moved the Allahabad High Court to restrain the proceedings of the local court.

The two bodies filed applications in the High Court in which they had challenged the maintainability of a civil suit pending before the Varanasi district court.