HC notice to Centre on plea for vaccine for people suffering from mental illness

Petitioner says one major group overlooked in the list of co-morbidities is persons with severe mental illness

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to respond to a petition seeking to include people suffering from mental illness in the list of specified co-morbidities to get COVID-19 vaccine on priority basis.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh also issued notice to the Central Mental Health Authority and the National Expert Group of Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 and sought their responses and listed the case for further hearing on April 30.

Currently, the government has prioritised healthcare workers, front line workers (personnel for State and Central police department, armed forces, home guard and civil defence organisation including disaster management volunteers, municipal workers, poll officers in election-bound States), persons aged 60 and above and those aged between 45 to 59 years with identified 20 comorbidities for COVID-19 vaccination.

One major group overlooked in the list of co-morbidities is persons with severe mental illness, the petition filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal said.

The petition clarified that the 20 point of list of specified co-morbidities include Persons with Intellectual Disabilities as well as Persons with Disabilities having High Support Needs.

“As per The Schedule of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, Intellectual Disability and mental illness are two different things,” the petition argued.

The plea said the Schedule of of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 term “intellectual disability” as a condition characterised by significant limitation both in intellectual functioning (reasoning, learning, problem solving) and in adaptive behaviour which covers a range of everyday, social and practical skills, including “specified Learning Disabilities” and “Autism Spectrum Disorder.”

Certificate necessary

However, only a mentally ill person who have a valid certificate is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. A mentally ill person who don’t have any kind of certificate is not eligible for the same, the plea said.

“That due to the above lacuna, thousands of mentally ill persons who either don’t have a valid certificate ... or are homeless [not having any kind of valid ID proof with them] have been prohibited by respondents [authorities] to participate in the vaccination drive on priority basis,” the petition said.