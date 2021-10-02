HC issues summons to Somaiya in defamation case filed by Sena leader

Anil Parab sought ₹100 cr. damages from BJP leader for making malicious statements against him

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued summons to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya directing either him or his advocate to be present in court on December 23 in a defamation suit filed by Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab seeking ₹100 crore damages.

On September 21, Mr. Parab filed a defamation suit of ₹100 crore against Mr. Somaiya for making malicious and mala fide statements against him.

Mr. Parab sought an unconditional apology and a permanent injunction against Mr. Somaiya from making any statements against him.

The suit mentions, “On June 10, 2021, Mr. Somaiya tweeted about Mr. Parab with respect to some construction at Dapoli, Ratnagiri which was defamatory. On September 3, 2021, he again tweeted that Mr. Parab is engaged in criminal activities. After a series of tweets, on September 14, 2021, Mr. Parab issued a legal notice to Mr. Somaiya and asked him to delete the defamatory tweets and tender an apology. However, since he did not respond to the notice, the suit has been filed.”

The suit also adds, “The plaintiff [Mr. Parab] has already faced several queries from his seniors and colleagues in the government, from his political party and family regarding the false allegations made by the defendant [Mr. Somaiya].”

“The plaintiff’s good name, image and reputation have been spoiled by the defendant for his two minutes of media spotlight and fame,” it added.