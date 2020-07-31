HC issues summons to HP Inc. on ex-employee’s plea

The Delhi High Court has issued summons to Hewlett-Packard Inc. on a plea of former employee, whose services were terminated after he turned whistleblower to some of the alleged payment of bribes or corrupt incentives done by HP India to influence the award of government projects and tenders.

Jutsice V. Kameswar Rao also issued summons to HP India Sales Private Limited on the plea of Manoj Kumar Grover, who claimed that his services were “wrongfully terminated” after he became a whistleblower.

In his suit, filed through advocate Tishampati Sen, Mr. Grover contended that he became a victim of “systematic persecution, harassment and victimisation” committed by the company after he brought the matters of corruption to the attention of the officials of HP India, the global compliance teams of the HP Group, and the Board of Directors of the company.

Mr. Grover, in his suit, cited certain instances where HP India “actively” attempted to influence the award of government projects and tenders. He alleged “there were rampant attempts by senior executives to influence various projects” regarding supply of HP toners.

He alleged many “malpractices, corrupt and collusive conduct orchestrated by HP India” in an attempt to achieve a situation whereby only the HP authorised channel partners would be eligible to quote in the bids and tenders.

Mr. Grover said that in many of these “shocking transactions” he was made to take part in.

“In order to ensure that this deal went through, the plaintiff [Mr. Grover] was forced to use unethical means that involved him providing cash, at the instance of his managers, in order to secure the gains for defendant No. 1 [HP India],” the suit stated.

Mr. Grover has also elaborated the different ways of routing of funds by the company to pay the bribe money.

“The way HP India was transferring bribe money is relevant to understand how HP senior management was involved and the extent to which the plaintiff could have been involved in his independent capacity,” the suit said.

Advocate Mr. Sen said, “In the suit filed against the alleged wrongful termination, the Delhi High Court was pleased to issue summons on all the defendants, including HP India Sales Pvt. Ltd., and HP Inc. and the defendants have been asked to file their written statements [reply] within a prescribed time period.”

The court will hear the case again on September 21.