HC helps wife of Mumbai man in coma

The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed a woman from Navi Mumbai to operate the bank accounts of her 63-year-old comatose husband after observing that she had already suffered a lot.
The woman had approached the High Court earlier this week, seeking to be appointed as her husband’s guardian — in the absence of legal provisions to deal with the rights of such patients — so that she could operate his accounts to fund his medical care.
Giving the go-ahead, a Division Bench of Justices S.M. Kemkar and G.S. Kulkarni said: “Let us not put her through more troubles.”
The woman’s husband, who had retired as a general manager of an oil PSU, fell into coma after suffering a paralytic stroke.
