BJP MLA’s daughter, her husband assaulted inside Allahabad High Court

They had alleged that they fear for their lives for marrying outside their castes,

BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra’s daughter Sakshi and her husband Ajitesh Kumar were attacked inside the Allahabad High Court complex on Monday, minutes after they were given police protection.

The couple were roughed up by some lawyers as soon as they stepped out of the courtroom after a hearing, eyewitnesses said.

BJP MLA's daughter moves High Court for protection

 

Justice Siddharth Verma granted protection to Sakshi and Ajitesh, who had asked for security contending that there is a threat to their life from Mr. Mishra, who is unhappy with the marriage as Sakshi is a Brahmin and Ajitesh a Dalit.

The couple had prayed that police or Mr. Mishra should not disturb them in their peaceful living as they were adults and had got married in free will.

Meanwhile, another couple was allegedly abducted from outside the court premises, leading to a high drama in the area with people thinking that it was Sakshi and Ajitesh.

Later, Senior Superintendent of Police of Allahabad Atul Sharma said the couple has been rescued from Fatehpur district and are being questioned.

