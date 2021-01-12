HC grants interim protection to Sonu Sood from BMC action

The actor challenged notice issued to him for alleged illegal conversion of residential premises into commercial premises

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted actor Sonu Sood interim protection from any coercive action by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against the alleged illegal construction at his residence.

A single Bench of Justice Prithviraj Chavan was hearing a plea by the actor seeking extension of stay on a notice served by the city civil court and sessions court. Mr. Sood challenged the BMC notice issued on October 24, 2020 for alleged illegal conversion of residential premises into commercial premises.

Mr. Sood’s counsel, Amogh Singh, told the court that the actor had not carried out any illegal construction but made changes allowed as per the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act in Shakti Sagar at Juhu, in suburban Mumbai.

Senior advocate Anil Sakhare, representing the BMC, argued that a hotel with 24 rooms was being run in the said building and that despite demolition having been carried out twice at the site — in 2018 and in 2020 — the construction stood. Hence, a police complaint had been filed at the Juhu station.

The complaint states, “It was found that Sonu Sood and his wife have instituted/commenced/undertaken/carried out development or changed the user of land as detailed below: Unauthorised addition/alteration beyond approved plans and unauthorised change of user from residential to hotel building without taking technical sanction from competent authority.”

The court asked Mr. Singh whether a hotel is being run without licence, and said, “You should come to the court with clean hands. If not, then you will have to face consequences.” Mr. Singh, however, denied the same and said “it is a residential hotel in which flats are rented out to people.”

Mr. Sakhare then sought time to file his reply. Mr. Singh urged the court to grant Mr. Sood interim protection from any coercive action by the BMC.

The court adjourned the matter to January 13 and said, “The order passed by the lower court will continue till then.”