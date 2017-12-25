HC draws timetable for U.P. top cop, SC calls it overstepping boundaries

The Supreme Court has found the Allahabad High Court to have overstepped its judicial limits by ordering a top police officer in the Uttar Pradesh Police to unquestioningly follow a timetable it drew up for him to visit two police stations and meet the public about a rash of incidents of missing children.

The Uttar Pradesh government challenged the High Court order, which directed the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), U.P., Lucknow, to hold the camp sittings at Dhoomanganj and Khuldabad in Allahabad on December 7 and December 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m..

A Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra said the High Court could not pass such general directions. The court said the IG was in a supervisory capacity and should not be made to go from one police station to the other, hearing complaints. It is his job to depute subordinates to conduct the investigations into the cases and see that the job is done.

“After going through the order of the High Court, we are of the opinion that such general directions ought not to have been issued by the High Court i.e. for sitting of the IG Police (Law and Order), State of U.P., Lucknow at particular police stations to hold camp sitting on particular dates; and other ancillary directions in that regard. It is not the courts’ function to issue such directions,” the Supreme Court observed.

The top court found that the High Court’s orders were made with respect to various FIRs pending investigation and incidents of missing children, especially young girls who have been forced into sex rackets.

The court then directed the IG (Range), Allahabad or SSP, Allahabad to hold the sittings instead of the IG Police (Law and Order), State of U.P., Lucknow as ordered by the High Court.