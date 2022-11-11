India

HC dismisses with cost PIL against Justice Chandrachud’s appointment as CJI

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud | FIle Photo

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud | FIle Photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed with a cost of  ₹1 lakh a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad termed the petition as a "publicity interest litigation".

The bench said the petition was filed only to gain publicity without there being any material.

Petitioner Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, who claimed to be the national president of an organisation named Gram Uday Foundation, challenged Justice Chandrachud’s appointment as the CJI alleging that it was against the Constitution.

Justice Chandrachud took oath as the 50th CJI on November 9.

Last week, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition with a similar prayer.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
India
court administration
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2022 12:16:29 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/hc-dismisses-with-cost-pil-against-justice-chandrachuds-appointment-as-cji/article66123536.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY