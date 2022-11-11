HC dismisses with cost PIL against Justice Chandrachud’s appointment as CJI

Justice Chandrachud took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed with a cost of ₹1 lakh a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad termed the petition as a "publicity interest litigation".

The bench said the petition was filed only to gain publicity without there being any material.

Petitioner Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, who claimed to be the national president of an organisation named Gram Uday Foundation, challenged Justice Chandrachud’s appointment as the CJI alleging that it was against the Constitution.

Last week, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition with a similar prayer.